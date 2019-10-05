Lady Gaga is celebrating a huge anniversary!

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Exactly one year after her Academy Award-nominated film "A Star Is Born" debuted in movie theaters around the world, the singer-actress celebrated one of its major victories. Rocking bright pink hair and a hot pink and black herringbone-print dress, Gaga revealed to fans that the film's soundtrack was recently honored for going six-times platinum.

"A year ago, A Star was Born, and here we are 6 times pink platinum," she captioned an image of herself holding up the framed platinum albums, which boast "6 million albums sold worldwide."

According to Variety, the soundtrack -- which features her Grammy, Golden Globe and Academy Award-winning ballad with Bradley Cooper, "Shallow" -- spent four weeks in the top chart position after debuting with the highest first-week sales number for a soundtrack since "Frozen" in 2014 and the biggest combined sales/streaming week for a film-based album since "Fifty Shades of Grey" in 2015.

Since dominating awards season and splitting up with her fiancé, Christian Carino, Gaga has maintained a relatively low profile. However, in July, she was snapped smooching her 37-year-old monitor engineer, Dan Horton. "They were kissing as they spoke really close up," a witness told People . "She had a table in the front near the sidewalk, so she was clearly OK with being seen. … She seemed very happy when interacting with the guy she was with." According to the magazine, "multiple onlookers" said that Gaga and Dan, who've been working together since late 2018, "appeared to be more than friends" and kissed "multiple times" during their outing.