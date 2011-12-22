Deck Gaga with boughs of gold rope and metal studs. Fa la la la...

Lady Gaga has been donning some outrageous apparel in Tokyo, Japan this week, and her latest outfits take the cake for her most detailed off-stage getups to date.

PHOTOS: A peek back at Lady Gaga's odd style

On Thursday, the pop superstar braved temps that fell in the mid-30s and barely covered up in a metallic gold coat adorned with tassels and ropes. She paired the curtain-inspired outerwear with her signature platform shoes, black sunglasses and a waist-long ponytail. But her most standout accessory: black leather gloves with gold metal fingers.

PHOTOS: See more of Lady Gaga's craziest hair moments

Earlier that day, the 25-year-old bared her midriff, arms and legs in a black sheer skirt and black bra. She paired the outfit with a black leather short-sleeved unbuttoned shirt and matching S&M-inspired headpiece, both which were covered in silver metal spikes.

PHOTOS: Give your home some Lady Gaga inspiration!

Although the Grammy-winning singer loves dressing up in wacky outfits, she especially loves going all out when she hits up East Asia. During her visit to Tokyo in July, she painted anime character cartoon eyes on her eyelids and delivered an interview with her eyes closed. That same month in Taiwan, she donned a series of creative hairstyles, from a sky-high beehive to a wig that was fashioned into a giant bow.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly