Lady Gaga's former personal assistant has accused the pop superstar of invading her privacy by forcing her to sleep in bed with her on tour.

Jennifer O'Neill, who spent 13 months working for Lady Gaga, is suing the singer and her tour company over allegations she is owed $380,000 for 7,168 hours of unpaid overtime during the 2010 Monster Ball trek.

Gaga had to give a sworn deposition as part of the legal proceedings, and during her expletive-ridden testimony, she branded O'Neill a "f**king hood rat" and accused her of failing in her duties by leaving her to carry her own luggage and unpack her own bags.

O'Neill has also testified as part of the dispute, and during her deposition, obtained by the New York Post, she claimed she was never given her own hotel room while on tour and was forced to sleep in the same bed as her boss.

"I was by her side virtually 24 hours a day, seven days a week," she says. "That includes sleeping in the same bed with her. Because she did not sleep alone... Unlike anybody else on that tour, I did not have my own hotel room. I was not asked if I wanted my own hotel room... I had no privacy, no chance to talk to any family, no chance to talk to any friends, no chance to have sex if I wanted to have sex. There was no chance to do anything."

When asked if sleeping in the same bed as Gaga was part of her job, O'Neill replies, "I felt it was."

O'Neill also alleged the singer expected her to be available to work every hour of the day, adding, "[Gaga said] 'I expect you to be working and to be available 24/7.'"