Once Upon a Time star Lana Parrilla is engaged to Fred Di Blasio, according to The Times of Israel. The 35-year-old actress, who plays The Evil Queen/Regina Mills, was visiting Israel with Scandal's Guillermo Diaz, Bellamy Young and Katie Lowes.

Di Blasio popped the question last week while they were vacationing in the Negev, according to the newspaper. Parrilla told The Times of Israel she felt "so celebrated" by everyone who heard about her engagement.

Earlier this year, at the National Hispanic Media Coalition's 16th Annual Impact Awards Gala in Beverly Hills, Parrilla told Us Weekly that shooting ABC's Once Upon a Time in Canada has strengthened her relationship with Di Blasio. "Being up there has given me the freedom to invest in a relationship," the actress explained. "It's been slightly rewarding."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lana Parrilla Engaged to Fred Di Blasio