It's been sixteen months since Lauren Conrad began dating William Tell, a former rocker who now attends law school at the University of Southern California. Since then, the fashion designer has introduced her boyfriend to her Laguna Beach, Calif.-based family -- and they approve!

"My family loves him, so they love when we come to visit," Conrad told Us Weekly at Downy's Pop-Up Laundromat event in New York City June 5. Though Tell has yet to propose, the Infamous author said her family is "all about it."

"We aren't in a rush, though," she clarified. "We're happy where we are right now." Conrad, 27, and Tell, 33, spend their free-time visiting the former Hills star's family. "We spend a lot of weekends there hanging out by the pool and doing nothing," she said.

Conrad -- who just added a line of bedding to her Kohl's collection -- also spoke to Us about the possibility of returning to reality TV.

"I was out to dinner last night with Trey Phillips, who I did [Laguna Beach] with, and we were talking about how it was such a unique time. It was before reality TV had become what it was today. There was an innocence to it because none of us were doing it to get any deals or other ventures -- we were just all friends and it sounded cool so we did it," she explained. "We didn't know what we were really doing, so I think it was this very interesting time where people didn't have ulterior motives. We were just filming a documentary."

"It was just a big group of friends being themselves," she continued. "I think it's impossible to do that in this day and age of reality TV."

Conrad said she's still friends with "most" of her former costars. She's also toyed with the idea of producing her own reality show. "I've been talking to people over the last couple years about that," she told Us. "Right now I don't have the time I would want to dedicate to making it the best it could be, so the perfect opportunity hasn't come around yet. But I'm hopeful that it will!"

