NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Grammy-winning singer Lauryn Hill has been sentenced to three months in prison for failing to pay taxes on about $1 million in earnings.

She was also sentenced Monday in Newark to three additional months of home confinement.

The 37-year-old South Orange resident pleaded guilty last year in the case.

During a forceful statement to the judge, Hill explained she had always meant to eventually pay the taxes but was unable to during a period of time when she dropped out of the music business.

Before the sentencing, her attorney had said Hill had paid more than $970,000 to satisfy the state and federal tax liabilities.

Hill had faced a maximum sentence of one year each on three counts. Her attorney had sought probation.

It's not clear when or where she'd report to prison.

