NEW YORK (AP) -- Lawyers say they are trying to resolve Shia LaBeouf's disorderly conduct case stemming from an incident at a Broadway show last month.

Prosecutors and LaBeouf's lawyer told a judge Thursday that they're exploring an agreement to resolve the case. LaBeouf was arrested after he allegedly disrupted a performance of "Cabaret" starring Alan Cumming. He is due back in court Sept. 10.

The actor and his lawyer, G. Robert Gage, declined to comment as they left court amid a swarm of cameras and microphones. Another celebrated actor also had a Manhattan court date Thursday. Alec Baldwin was to appear in a separate disorderly conduct case.

Baldwin was arrested in May. Police say he got belligerent after being stopped riding a bicycle the wrong way down a one-way street.