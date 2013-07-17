Lea Michele is trying to come to terms with the death of love Cory Monteith -- and revelations from coroners on Tuesday that the Glee actor had accidentally overdosed on heroin and alcohol. "Lea has been inconsolable," one source close to the singer and actress, 26, tells Us Weekly, adding that Michele "didn't know" that Monteith had relapsed with heroin following his April rehab stint.

For now, the FOX star is keeping her mind occupied with funeral arrangements. "She's been talking with Cory's family the entire time and wants to plan the whole funeral," another insider says. Working with her Canadian-born beau's family, Michele is "planning the whole thing," the source says.

It has, understandably, been a truly difficult time since Saturday's shocking news. "It's an absolute mess," the second insider says. "It's just devastating, tragic news. A lot of his friends in L.A. had no idea how bad his drug use was. Everyone is still shocked beyond belief."

At Michele's side for the ordeal is actor Jonathan Groff -- her best friend who became a Broadway star alongside Michele in 2006's Spring Awakening, and who played Jesse St. James, romantic rival to Finn (Monteith) for Michele's Glee character, Rachel Berry. "He flew to be with her as soon as he heard," another pal says. "His heart is broken for her -- and he loved Cory too. The three of them would hang out together."

Via her rep, Michele broke her silence about Monteith's passing with a statement late Tuesday. "Lea is deeply grateful for all the love and support she's received from family, friends, and fans. Since Cory's passing, Lea has been grieving alongside his family and making appropriate arrangements with them. They are supporting each other as they endure this profound loss together."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lea Michele "Didn't Know" Cory Monteith Had Relapsed With Heroin