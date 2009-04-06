LeAnn Rimes left her husband Dean Sheremet at home as she attended Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

The 26-year-old singer who recently had an affair with her Lifetime TV movie costar Eddie Cibrian, as Us Weekly first reported - was wearing her wedding ring but didn't thank her husband as she won a humanitarian award for her commitment to charitable causes.

See a video of LeAnn Rimes making out with Eddie Cibrian

The night before, Rimes also made no mention of Sheremet as she performed at a free outdoor concert for the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas.

She belted out her hit "Blue" and also covered Cheap Trick's "I Want You to Want Me" and Jefferson Airplane's "Somebody to Love."

See what all the stars wore to the Academy of Country Music Awards

The same day Us Weekly broke the news of her affair with Cibrian, Rimes blogged to fans, "This is a difficult time for me and my loved ones, but I appreciate all your continued support."