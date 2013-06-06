How times have changed! Unlike in years past, LeAnn Rimes rarely responds to husband Eddie Cibrian's ex-wife Brandi Glanville via Twitter. Speaking to Us Weekly while promoting her new album Spitfire, the 30-year-old country music superstar explains how she's learned to ignore the 40-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's online antics.

"The thing is, Eddie and I are very proud of the home and family that we have. We don't like drama, and we don't want to be part of it," says the two-time Grammy winner. "We can't control the people around us, but we can control we handle drama, and we've made a very peaceful life for ourselves and I'm very happy with that. There's a lot of drama on the outside and we've finally learned how to not let it in."

Rimes, who recently moved into a new house with the Hot in Cleveland guest star, adds that they "love to just stay in and be away from it all." Though Glanville often criticizes her sons' "bonus mom" in interviews, Rimes has grown tired of letting their family drama play out in the press.

"I definitely have to bite my tongue a lot of the time," the Mississippi-born, Texas-raised star admits. "There's a fine line because I don't want to be run over and I do stand up for myself. But I also don't want to feed into the drama. I did say, 'I do music, not drama." I don't need drama to have a career. And so I plan on, as much as possible, to not feed into it. Like I said, there will be moments I don't hold back from standing up for myself."

Glanville has often complained about co-parenting sons Jake, 10, and Mason, 6, with Cibrian and Rimes, a problem that's been exacerbated by publicly bashing her ex and his new wife. "It's really hard to communicate when you're afraid that someone is going to take something, twist it and use it in the press," Rimes tells Us. "There's a reason why I don't -- we don't -- speak right now. And I hope that things like someone tweeting about not being able to get ahold of their kids will subside at some point and not be used as drama."

"I think if our lives were not played out so publicly that way, then we would be able to communicate better," Rimes adds. "But, at this moment, that's not [the case]."

The "Borrowed" singer tells Us she would rather focus on her music than on feuding with the Drinking and Tweeting author. "It's time for the conversation to change," Rimes says. "I do music. I don't blow up drama for the sake of a career."

