LeAnn Rimes was in a scrappy mood promoting her new album Spitfire on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday Jan. 22 -- where Jimmy Kimmel wasn't afraid to broach the topic of her nemesis Brandi Glanville, their neverending feud, and Glanville's role on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Although Rimes, 30, claims not to watch the Bravo smash, "I do know what's going on [the show] because I have to deal with my publicist every Monday," said Rimes, who wore her blonde hair in a new, pompadour style.

"I think it's kind of interesting how it seems one-sided most of the time," said Rimes, who, among many other issues, has been feuding with Glanville over Jake and Mason, Glanville's sons with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, now married to Rimes.

Mused the singer: "But then, you know, you just kinda get fed up with people lying about you and you're like...words, here." In addition to RHOBH, Glanville recently chatted with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live! and called Rimes "insane."

"I am, clearly [insane]," Rimes joked to Kimmel of the slam. "I am, though."

The music star claimed to Kimmel: "I usually don't engage [in the feud] but there comes a time when you're just like, 'Screw you.' That's it, and that's all you wanna say and you're like, 'I'm done with this now," for like another three months."

After Kimmel complimented Rimes on her musical talent, she clarified that none of the songs on Spitfire are specifically about Glanville. "Most of them are about my life," she said. Cracked Kimmel: "Oh yes, I see here on the track listing, 'Burn in Hell Real Housewives . . .That's a good one, is that about them?"

