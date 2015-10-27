It's been two years since Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus called off their engagement, but that doesn't mean Liam has any bad blood when it comes to his ex.

Liam Hemsworth recently opened up to Men's Health about the split and explains why he has no ill feelings towards Miley.

"You fall in love with who you fall in love with; you can never choose," the 25-year-old Australian actor said. "I guess some people just come with a little more baggage."

After meeting on the set of the 2010 movie "The Last Song," Miley and Liam went on to date and ultimately got engaged before calling it quits in 2013.

"It really was an important part of my life and always will be," Liam has said of his time with Miley Cyrus. "She's a free spirit. I think she'll always surprise people with what she does."

"We were together five years," he continued, "So I don't think those feelings will ever change. And that's good because that proves to me that it was real. It wasn't just a fling."

Since then Miley Cyrus has dated Patrick Schwarzenegger for a few months and Liam Hemsworth has largely remained single and out of the dating spotlight.

Between traveling for work all the time and focusing on his health, Liam says there just hasn't been time to find someone worthwhile to date ... and he says that's OK. His priority isn't dating right now.

Feel free to give us a jingle when you're ready Liam ...