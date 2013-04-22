NEW DELHI (AP) — "Life of Pi" actor Suraj Sharma credits director Ang Lee with setting him on a path to continue with a career in movies.

Sharma told The Times of India in an interview published Tuesday that getting to work with the Oscar-winning director on "Life of Pi" was a blessing.

Sharma, 20, said his next Hollywood film will be "Million Dollar Arm." The film revolves around a real life reality show that searched for potential Major League Baseball pitchers among Indian cricketers.