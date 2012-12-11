LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Film critics love "Lincoln." The historical drama earned a record-breaking 13 nominations for the Critics' Choice Movie Awards.

The Broadcast Film Critics Association announced the nominees for its 18th annual awards ceremony Tuesday in Los Angeles.

"Lincoln" beat the 12 nods earned by 2010's "Black Swan" with bids for director Steven Spielberg, star Daniel Day-Lewis and supporting actors Sally Field and Tommy Lee Jones, as well as cinematography, adapted screenplay, costume design, makeup, editing, art direction, score and acting ensemble.

"Les Miserables" follows with 11 nominations and "Silver Linings Playbook" has 10. "Life of Pi" earned nine nods. "Argo," ''Skyfall" and "The Master" each have seven.

Winners will be announced Jan. 10, 2013, at a ceremony set to be broadcast live on the CW network.