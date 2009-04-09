Two days after tearfully opening up to Us Weekly, Lindsay Lohan was spotted getting a new tattoo.

The actress -- who told Us her life was "absolute hell" after getting dumped by Samantha Ronson -- was all smiles at midnight Wednesday as she arrived at the Shamrock Social Club tattoo parlor (the same spot where she and Lily Allen got matching "Shhhh" tattoos on their fingers). She patiently waited in line with her 15-year-old sister Ali before she got her wrist inked. She left around 3 a.m.

Later that day, Lohan debuted darker red hair after a visit to the Byron & Tracey Salon in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She showed off her new body to Rumer Willis Wednesday night at West Hollywood's Nobu, where she dined with her mom Dina and Ali.

Lohan wasn't as friendly with Bromance star Frankie Delgado -- who also tried to cozy up to Rihanna last month in Los Angeles.

Lohan seemed uninterested as Delgado attempted to give her an awkward smooch on the cheek (he ended up kissing her hair instead).

The wafer-thin actress appeared stressed out and anxious but didn't drink any alcohol, instead opting for a few edamame and bites of a cucumber salad.

Just after 12:15 a.m. Thursday, Dina paid the bill and the family left.

For more on Lohan -- including an explosive interview where she laughs off friends who say she's suicidal and should be institutionalized and talks about being "so alone" after her break-up -- pick up the newest issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

