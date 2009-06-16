Lindsay Lohan showed off a little extra skin on Twitter.

On Monday, the actress, 22, posted a topless photo taken from a January Fornarina shoot. (She's the summer 2009 spokeswoman for the Italian clothing label). In the pic, her long, blonde hair covers her chest as she vamps for her BlackBerry camera.

"OLD PHOTOS," she wrote. "I'm THAT bored."

Lohan was clearly seeking attention: she tagged gossip blogger Perez Hilton and E! movie critic Ben Lyons in the caption.

It's her second stunt this month.

On June 8, she sported what appeared to be a diamond engagement ring while traveling with ex Samantha Ronson -- and teased on Twitter: "Great news to share!!"

Sources later confirmed to Us the former couple -- who split in April after about two years of dating -- aren't planning a wedding.