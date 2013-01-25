Mum's the word for Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods. As rumors swirl that the Olympic skier, 28, is in a serious relationship with the divorced golf pro, 37, both athletes are staying tight-lipped on the subject and refusing to discuss any personal matters whatsoever. But back in December, when European media first speculated that the two were an item, Vonn was a little more open about the nature of her relationship with Woods.

"We are just friends," she told the Denver Post after winning her second World Cup downhill at Lake Louise, Alberta. "My brother was the ski instructor for his kids this November in Vail. Guessing that's where it came from."

Hollywood Life claims, however, that Vonn herself is teaching the golfer's two children (Sam, 5, and Charlie, 2) to master the slopes. They say the sports superstars have been dating since November and have spent time together in Antigua and Salzburg, Austria. So are they or aren't they?

"Lindsey is currently in the midst of the World Cup season in Europe," Vonn's rep told Us Weekly in a statement. "Her focus is solely on competing and on defending her titles and thus she will not participate in any speculation surrounding her personal life at this time."

In fact, the gold medalist only recently finalized her divorce from fellow skier Thomas Vonn, whom she married in September 2007. Shortly after their November 2011 separation, however, she was linked to another headline-making athlete: New York Jets quarterback Tim Tebow (then a Denver Bronco). The two were spotted hanging out together at the ESPYs and at various ski races. She also joined his family at one of his football games against the Chicago Bears.

"Lindsey is just friends with the Tebow family. Anyone who is trying to suggest any more to their relationship is wrong," her rep told the New York Post's Page Six at the time. Vonn herself added on Twitter: "Hearing a lot of crazy rumors but rest assured I am not dating Tim Tebow (or anyone else)."

Tebow, 25, most recently romanced actress Camilla Belle, 26. The two dated for less than two months before going their separate ways late last year. Us Weekly broke the news of their sudden split in December.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lindsey Vonn: Tiger Woods and I Are "Just Friends"