Lisa D'Amato is having quite a year! After marrying entrepreneur Adam Friedman in September 2012, the America's Next Top Model All-Stars winner tells E! News she is five months pregnant with her first child.

"My pregnancy has been a complete nightmare, to be honest," says D'Amato, who is expecting a baby boy. "I can't believe women do this on the daily! I haven't been bedridden or anything, but nausea all day everyday and only starchy fatty foods help it subside."

The 5-foot-9 mom-to-be jokes that she'll remain active throughout her pregnancy "so I don't turn into a Cinnabon and can hopefully be a MILF in a month's time."

D'Amato, 31, is quickly realizing that pregnancy isn't a walk in the park. "My nausea has subsided a lot the last couple weeks so I feel a bit more in control, but pregnancy is a bitch!" she says. "Also, it seems everyone is pregnant these days. The stork is drunk! Someone needs to tell him to go to bed."

When D'Amato and Friedman tied the knot at the Hollywood Castle in the Hollywood Hills last year, the businessman told Us Weekly he was looking forward to a lifetime of happiness with the aspiring rapper. "Lisa is the most amazing and beautiful woman I have ever met," Friedman gushed. "I love her more each day."

D'Amato competed on the fifth cycle of America's Next Top Model in 2005 before returning for The CW show's All-Stars cycle in 2011.

