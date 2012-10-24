Finally!

Two years after suffering a devastating miscarriage, TV journalist Lisa Ling is pregnant again -- and expecting a baby girl!

Appearing on Wednesday's Anderson Live with her former Channel One co-anchor Anderson Cooper, Ling confirmed her happy news and shared an early sonogram of her baby-to-be. It will be the first child for Ling, 39, and her husband, physician and biotech firm president Paul Song, whom she wed in 2007.

Following her heartbreaking 2010 miscarriage, Ling admitted to More magazine that she and Song would have a child through any means necessary. "It is definitely scary. Especially when you aren't successful, it is difficult to try again," she told More, explaining that she and Song were both open to adoption. "We are going to try. We both have so many great experiences we would love to share with either a biological or an adopted child."

Ling's sister, Laura, who was held in North Korean captivity in 2009, welcomed her first child -- a daughter -- in 2010. She named the girl Li Jefferson Clayton, after her sister and President Clinton, both of whom appealed for her release.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lisa Ling Pregnant With First Child -- A Girl!