The more things change, the more they stay the same. Like, almost exactly the same!

Lisa Rinna showed that she hasn't aged a bit when she showed up to a Golden Globes party on Jan. 11, wearing the same Alaia dress that she donned to a charity event 10 years ago.

RELATED: Lisa Rinna: "RHOBH" is like "Melrose Place" without a script

What's the difference in a decade? Well, basically nothing.

RELATED: Lisa talks lip reduction

Granted, there may have been some nips and tucks and little botox between now and then, but, quite frankly, Lisa's ability to maintain her fit body is astounding.

RELATED: Stars who reversed bad plastic surgery

In studying the two images side by side, the differences are fairly subtle. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star has less cleavage these days, thanks to a breast augmentation that she's been open about. Other than that, Lisa circa 2005 and Lisa circa 2015 are basically carbon copies of each other.

Lisa may actually be the female version of "Benjamin Button" -- aging backwards.