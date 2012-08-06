London Olympics huge boost to NBC's 'Today' show
NEW YORK (AP) -- The London Olympics are a huge boon to NBC's struggling "Today" show.
The Nielsen ratings company says the NBC morning show eclipsed ABC's "Good Morning America" by more than 1.6 million viewers last week. "Today" broadcast from London all last week, taking advantage of NBC's status as holder of the rights to the very popular Olympics.
"Good Morning America" had beaten "Today" in the ratings for five weeks prior to the London trip.
NBC has sought to use the trip to get morning viewers used to its new co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 29 minutes ago See all the pics from the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards!
- 10 hours ago See the best and worst dressed stars this March!