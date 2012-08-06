NEW YORK (AP) -- The London Olympics are a huge boon to NBC's struggling "Today" show.

The Nielsen ratings company says the NBC morning show eclipsed ABC's "Good Morning America" by more than 1.6 million viewers last week. "Today" broadcast from London all last week, taking advantage of NBC's status as holder of the rights to the very popular Olympics.

"Good Morning America" had beaten "Today" in the ratings for five weeks prior to the London trip.

NBC has sought to use the trip to get morning viewers used to its new co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie.