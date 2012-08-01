"Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin's publicist is firing back at tabloid reports suggesting he's a heroin addict fighting for his life.

The former child star's representative tells TMZ the story is "not only categorically without merit, but it is also impossibly and ridiculously fictitious. ... We beseech the responsible media to consider the source and its reputation and to please not perpetuate this destructive and insulting story by pursuing it any further."

The story appears on the front page of the new issue of the National Enquirer, with a headline that reads "6 MONTHS TO LIVE!"

