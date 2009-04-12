Madonna opens up about her failed attempt to adopt 3-year-old Mercy James in a new interview.

"I want to provide Mercy with a home, a loving family environment and the best education and healthcare possible," she e-mailed Malawi's Nation newspaper in response to its questions. "And it's my hope that she, like David, will one day return to Malawi and help the people of their country."

Madonna, 50, continued: "Though I have been advised that I cannot publicly discuss the pending appeal regarding my desire to adopt Mercy, I do want to say how much I appreciate the level of support that I have received from the people of Malawi and my friends around the world."

Judge Esimie Chombo turned down the singer's adoption application because she didn't meet the country's 18 to 24 month residency requirement.

Her lawyer Alan Chinula confirmed to Us earlier this month she filed an appeal.

Madonna adopted David Banda, 3, from Malawi in 2006 amongst outrage by human rights organizations who charged she was using her celebrity to bend local laws.