NEW YORK (AP) -- Madonna has made peace with a neighbor who said the superstar made a racket by using her apartment as a rehearsal studio, lawyers involved in the matter said Wednesday.

RELATED: Madonna and more celebs who have fashion faux pas

Court records showed Karen George's lawsuit against the singer and their Manhattan building was settled as of Wednesday. Lawyers for Madonna and the building's co-op board would say only that the matter was resolved. George's attorney didn't immediately return a call.

Madonna and the board had said the noise never topped legal levels. The singer also said this March she'd built a studio elsewhere and wasn't using the apartment for musical moves anymore.

RELATED: Think you know what kinds of shoes Madonna wears? Test your skills

George, whose apartment is upstairs from Madonna's in a building overlooking Central Park, had said the dance and exercise routines subjected neighbors to "blaring music, stomping and shaking walls" for up to three hours a day. George was driven from her apartment at times by the "unbearable" noise and vibrations, according to her lawsuit, filed in 2009. It sought unspecified damages.

Madonna took steps to dampen the sound in 2009, but George said they didn't work, according to an August court ruling that nixed the singer's bid to dismiss the lawsuit. George had said the building board acknowledged her complaints but ultimately didn't crack down because it didn't want trouble with Madonna.

Madonna moved into the building after she was rejected in 1985 by the board at another ritzy Manhattan co-op, the San Remo, where U2 frontman Bono has an apartment.

RELATED: Music's weirdest couples