MIAMI (AP) — Miami Beach's resort hotels showed guests a tropical paradise when they were built in the 1950s, but beyond the sunny facade was a much more dangerous world.

The upcoming sophomore season of the Starz network's period drama "Magic City" will again follow denizens of the fictional Miramar Playa Hotel.

Resort owner Ike Evans, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, had a seemingly perfect life that verged on collapse at the end of the first season, thanks to an ambitious state attorney, a sadistic mob boss and fallout from the Cuban Revolution.

Producers say the new eight-episode season opening Friday will pick up in 1959 where the first season left off. And James Caan, a veteran of gangster films such as "The Godfather," joins the cast as a Chicago mob boss.