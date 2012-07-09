NEW YORK (AP) -- An aspiring actor who went on a destructive bender has admitted vandalizing the New York City theater where David Letterman tapes his television show.

James Whittemore pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor criminal-mischief charge. He has paid roughly $7,000 in restitution and gotten alcohol-abuse treatment. He won't have to do jail time or probation.

The 23-year-old Whittemore went on an odd tear at the Ed Sullivan Theater after-hours last July.

Authorities say he smashed some of the theater's glass doors and damaged pictures, phones and other items.

Whittemore told police he'd had at least a dozen beers and several shots and didn't remember much about what happened. He says he'd had a rough day.

Letterman made light of the incident on that night's "Late Show."

Whittemore is now a Massachusetts disc jockey.