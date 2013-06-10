Ain't no party like a west coast party! Maria Menounos threw one heck of a birthday bash at her L.A. home on Saturday, June 8, ringing in her 35th year with a star-studded roster of pals, including everyone from Khloe Kardashian to Julianne Hough to Mel Gibson.

The Extra host wore a tiny orange bikini top and flowery shorts for the evening's festivities, showing off her toned tummy and impressive tan as she mingled with her celebrity pals. Menounos topped off her look with a flower lei in her hair and oversized hoop earrings.

Prior to the evening's luau-themed celebration, Menounos and her guests cooled off in the pool with a little celebratory all-you-can-drink Patron.

"My pre pool party was so fun I am wasted am trying to get sober for my real party at 8!" she tweeted in the afternoon, later adding, "Over 50 people showering and getting ready in my house right now! So fun!"

That night, in addition to Kardashian, Hough and Gibson, Menounos was joined by other bold-faced names like Topher Grace, Kris Jenner, Perez Hilton, Karina Smirnoff, Patti Stanger, Fran Drescher and Derek Hough.

"Karina and Derek got the dance party started with some major dancing on the floor," a source told Us Weekly of the high-energy bash. "Maria jumped in and then slowly Julianne."

Another source added that the festivities really kicked it up a notch when there were "people dancing on tables."

"Party was so much fun!" the source said. "Everyone got leis and flowers for their hair. There was a monkey there and that was the hit of the night, everyone was taking pics with the monkey and letting it climb on them! Maria does a fun party."

And Menounos showed no signs of letting up even into the wee hours of the night. "You know it's a good party when people are still dancing at 3 a.m.!" she tweeted.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Maria Menounos Celebrates Birthday With Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Derek Hough at Luau-Themed Party