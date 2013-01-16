CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) -- Academy Award-winning actress Marion Cotillard has been named the 2013 Harvard University Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year.

The French actress, who won the 2007 best actress Oscar for her role in "La Vie En Rose," will be honored with a parade and roast, and given her ceremonial pudding pot, at Harvard on Jan. 31.

The 37-year-old Cotillard has appeared more recently in "Inception," ''Contagion" and "The Dark Knight Rises."

Claire Danes was the woman of the year last year.

The man of the year will be announced at a later date and honored on Feb. 8.

Hasty Pudding Theatricals is the nation's oldest undergraduate drama troupe. The awards are presented annually to performers who have made a lasting and impressive contribution to entertainment.