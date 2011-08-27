Bitter non-nominee?

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine won't be attending Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards -- and not just because his band isn't up for any of the show's many moonmen trophies.

"The VMAs [are the] one day a year when MTV pretends to still care about music," The Voice mentor, 32, tweeted Saturday. "I'm drawing a line in the sand. F--k you, VMAs."

MTV responded minutes later via Twitter, telling the "Moves Like Jagger" singer: "Soooo you'll be tuning in at 9/8C tomorrow right? (BTW, bonus points if you TwitPic your 2004 Moonman!)"

Less than 30 minutes later, Levine -- currently on tour with Train and Gavin DeGraw -- said he has no qualms about making the bold statement on Twitter.

"Still waiting to have my 'Jerry Maguire mission statement moment of deep regret,'" he wrote. "Not happening. Phew!"