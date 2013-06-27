Martha Stewart is a minx! The 71-year-old business magnate appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, June 26, where she shared some of her steamiest secrets with host Andy Cohen and fellow guest Maggie Gyllenhaal. The magazine editor and TV personality gamely agreed to play a game called "Did Martha Do It?"

Cohen, 45, began by asking Gyllenhaal, 35, an invasive question about Stewart. "Martha, have you had a one night stand?" the host asked. White House Down's Gyllenhaal correctly predicted that her answer was "yes."

When Cohen asked if Stewart had ever "taken a dip in the lady pond" and hooked up with a woman, Gyllenhaal replied, "I think yes." Stewart -- whose poker face never faltered -- then gave a simple, "No."

"Has Martha ever sexted?" Cohen asked. Though Gyllenhaal presumed she hadn't, the magazine publisher nodded her head. "I'm so happy to hear that! So that's who those texts were from the other night," Cohen joked. "Martha!"

Stewart also revealed that she's never visited a strip club, nor did she ever take a hit of acid. Cohen then inquired about the single star's sex life, asking, "Has Martha ever had a threesome?" Gyllenhaal guessed "yes," while Stewart offered a smirk and said, "Maybe."

During the half-hour show, Stewart was also asked to comment on celebrity cook Paula Deen losing multiple endorsement deals after admitting that she once used the N-word. "I feel sorry for Paula Deen," said the star, who served five months in prison for her involvement in the ImClone insider trading scandal in 2005. "She's a public figure. And I know you have to be extremely careful being a public figure."

Stewart added, "I just feel you have to really watch yourself, especially in this day and age, with cameras all over you and Google."

