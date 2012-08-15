Mayim Bialik was hospitalized after sustaining serious injuries in a car accident Wednesday.

TMZ first reported that the 36-year-old actress, and former Blossom star, was in danger of losing her finger after sources said it was "almost completely severed."

Bialik was traveling alone when she was struck in an intersection by another car in Los Angeles. Her rep told Us Weekly in a statement Wednesday that Bialik "was in a minor car accident today . . . She is doing fine and will be returning to work tomorrow. She thanks everyone for their concern."

The Big Bang Theory actress had her husband, Michael Stone, tweet an update on her condition for her fans.

"(Husband typing) In pain, but will keep all my fingers," she tweeted. "If you wanna see pre-accident me, watch The Soup tonight. LOL."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Mayim Bialik "Doing Fine" After Minor Car Accident