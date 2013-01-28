Mayim Bialik is hanging in there. Two months after filing for divorce from husband Michael Stone -- with whom she has two sons, Miles, 7, and Frederick, 4 -- the Big Bang Theory actress is still adjusting to life on her own. So far, though, she and her ex seem to be making good on their promise to co-parent peacefully.

PHOTOS: Biggest celeb splits of 2012

Us Weekly caught up with the former Blossom star at Entertainment Weekly's Screen Actors Guild Awards pre-party on Jan. 26 at L.A. hotspot Chateau Marmont, where she opened up about how she was coping with the end of her nine-year marriage. (Bialik and Stone married in August 2003 and announced their separation in November 2012.)

PHOTOS: 90s TV stars, then and now

"It's going okay," she told Us of her post-split life. "I mean, I have to say, I give both of us a lot of credit for putting our kids first. It's not easy, but we're doing okay, so thank God."

Writing about the divorce on her Kveller blog last year, Bialik said the well-being of her sons was her top concern. "The main priority for us now is to make the transition to two loving homes as smooth and painless as possible," she explained. "Our sons deserve parents committed to their growth and health and that's what we are focusing on."

PHOTOS: Child stars all grown up

Included in that commitment is the couple's decision to raise their kids vegan. "I love to cook and I feel like there is so much interest in plant-based eating," Bialik told Us at the EW bash. "I get a lot of non-vegans saying to me, 'If more people cooked like you do, I would actually eat vegan more often.'"

To that end, the actress is working on a new vegan cookbook to show how family-friendly the lifestyle can be. One thing she's decidedly not working on? Her love life. Asked whether dating is in her future, the star burst out laughing.

"In theory!" she said. "Maybe. But not now."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Mayim Bialik on Life After Divorce: "It's Not Easy, But We're Doing Okay"