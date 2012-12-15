Sirvana" strikes again: Paul McCartney and the surviving members of Nirvana once again united to perform their new collaboration, "Cut Me Some Slack," on "Saturday Night Live" on Saturday.

Three days after unveiling the collaboration between the former Beatle and the 90s alt-rock gods at "12-12-12: The Concert For Sandy Relief," Macca made the most of his fourth appearance as the "SNL" musical guest by inviting Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear onstage to perform the new cut.

"Cut Me Some Slack" retained the unrelenting guitar buzz that marked its "12-12-12" debut, as Grohl banged the living hell out of his kit and the rest of the supergroup dutifully produced an ax racket. The words "Sound City" were placed atop an amplifier, as a reminder to "SNL" viewers that "Cut Me Some Slack" will appear on the soundtrack to Grohl's upcoming documentary of that name. The studio version of "Cut Me Some Slack" is now available for download on iTunes, while the "Sound City" track list boasts new (and not-yet-released) collaborations between Grohl and artists like Stevie Nicks, Rick Springfield and Corey Taylor. The soundtrack is due out Mar. 12, 2013.

Along with "Cut Me Some Slack," McCartney performed "My Valentine," from his recent covers LP "Kisses on the Bottom." With a grand piano in front of him and a towering Christmas tree at his back, McCartney was joined onstage by the Eagles' Joe Walsh, who carried the song's nimble guitar solo.

Along with the holiday-themed festivities, "Saturday Night Live" acknowledged Friday's tragic events in Newtown, Conn. by featuring the New York City Children's Chorus performing "Silent Night" in the cold open. Hosted by Martin Short, the "SNL" episode also featured appearances by Tom Hanks, Jimmy Fallon and Samuel L. Jackson.