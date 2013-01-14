NEW YORK (AP) — Instead of chasing fame, Megan Fox is running from it.

The "Transformers" actress tells Esquire magazine she wanted to be like Marilyn Monroe and even has a tattoo of the late actress on her arm, but has now begun the process of having it removed.

The 26-year-old says she read about Monroe's "difficult life" where she had "all the potential in the world" that was wasted. Monroe, she says, "wasn't reliable" and "almost wasn't insurable." She goes on to compare Lindsay Lohan to Monroe. Fox says she's "not interested in following in those footsteps."

Fox now admires Ava Gardner who "was a broad" who spoke her mind and "had power."

Esquire's February issue goes on sale Jan. 22.

___

Online:

http://www.esquire.com/