Michael Douglas and his actress wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, are planning to sealing their reunion by jetting off on a romantic getaway together.

The "Liberace" star separated from the Welsh beauty last summer after 13 years of marriage, but they have been working on repairing their relationship and returned to the red carpet for their first joint appearance last month, when they attended the opening night of director pal Steven Soderbergh's Off-Broadway play, "The Library."

Douglas has now revealed he is whisking his wife away for a short break this weekend so they can enjoy some alone time away from their two young children.

He says, "We're good. I think if both parties want to work it out, it works out. We wanna do it [repair the marriage], you know? Problem is always if one party is like, 'Oh, I'm not sure [about reconciling]', but no, Catherine and I are wonderful. We're just about to sneak out today for four days to get a little break from the kids."

