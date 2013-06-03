Michael Douglas says oral sex may have caused his throat cancer, Kim Kardashian reveals she's having a baby girl, and Channing Tatum returns to work after daughter's birth: See Us Weekly's top 5 stories from Monday, June 3, in the roundup!

1. Michael Douglas: Oral Sex May Have Caused My Throat Cancer

This Michael Douglas interview is rated NC-17! In an instantly buzzed-about interview with British paper The Guardian, the 68-year-old actor looked back on his 2010 ordeal with stage-four throat cancer -- and explained why he didn't regret his many years of smoking and drinking, long thought to cause the disease. "No," the Oscar winner said. "Because without wanting to get too specific, this particular cancer is caused by HPV [human papillomavirus], which actually comes about from cunnilingus."

2. Keeping Up With the Kardashians Recap: Kim Kardashian Reveals She's Having a Baby Girl

They're back! Sunday's season eight premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians was chock full of the fun and family drama fans have come to expect from the series. The biggest moment, of course, was the much-anticipated gender reveal of Kim's baby with boyfriend Kanye West. In the last 10 minutes of the episode, Kim's doctor finally confirmed what Us Weekly exclusively reported back in February: that she and West are having a baby girl!

3. Channing Tatum Returns to Work on Film Set After Daughter's Birth

Daddy's gotta earn a living! Three days after becoming a first-time father, Channing Tatum got back to work on the London set of Jupiter Ascending on Monday, June 3, filming scenes at a power station, Us Weekly can confirm. His wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum, meanwhile, is resting up at their $8.8 million London apartment with dogs Meeka and Luka -- and their brand-new baby girl, born last Thursday, May 30. (Us was first to break news of the baby's birth and gender.)

4. Charice Pempengco Confirms She's a Lesbian

Charice Pempengco has nothing to hide. After months of chatter about her sexuality, the former Glee singer proudly and publicly confirmed that she is, in fact, a lesbian. The revelation came during an interview on Sunday, June 2, with Boy Abunda, host of the Filipino showbiz show The Buzz.

5. Game of Thrones Shocker: Michelle Fairley Reacts to "Red Wedding" Episode — Spoiler Alert!

If you haven't watched Sunday night's shocking episode of Game of Thrones yet, don't check Twitter and Facebook. Avoid all watercooler chitchat. And don't read this article.

