LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Michael Jackson's mother says she is returning to her family's Indiana hometown to celebrate what would have would have been her son's 54th birthday.

An announcement released Tuesday by a representative of Katherine Jackson states the events in Gary, Ind., will be attended by the singer's three children as well.

A candlelight vigil is planned for Aug. 29 outside the family's home on Jackson's 54th birthday.

The celebration is being dubbed: "Goin' Back to Indiana: Can You Feel It?"

Details on the events, including a tribute concert and an event honoring Katherine Jackson are posted on a Facebook page for the event, http://www.facebook.com/jacksonstreet2012.

The Jackson family moved to Los Angeles as Michael and other siblings pursued their burgeoning music careers, but have kept connections to their Indiana hometown.