Michael Lohan Arrested in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- The father of actress Lindsay Lohan was arrested Tuesday in Florida on domestic violence charges after police said he grabbed his on-and-off girlfriend's arms and pushed her down multiple times during a daylong argument.

A Tampa Police Department report said one cause of the fight between 51-year-old Michael Lohan and 28-year-old Kathryn Major was a scheduled Tuesday court date in nearby Sarasota County on a previous domestic violence case.

"She had some redness on her arms, some minor bruising and it was determined that he grabbed her arm and threw her to the ground a couple of times," police spokeswoman Andrea Davis said.

After being placed in custody, Lohan complained of chest pains and was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital. Davis said he apparently tried to check himself out and leave unnoticed when he thought the officers had departed, but they quickly arrested him.

Lohan was being held at the Hillsborough County Orient Road Jail without bail. There was no indication he had hired an attorney.

According to the police report, officers arrived at Major's condominium early Tuesday to respond to a domestic violence call. They could hear a woman yelling "stop" and "leave me alone."

Lohan opened the door when officers knocked, out of breath and sweating, the report said.

"He immediately got defensive saying `everything is OK and nothing happened here,'" the report said. "The victim started yelling in the background for us to help her because he was lying."

In addition to the injuries to Major, which did not require medical treatment, police said jewelry and clothing from her closet was strewn around and a bathroom door had a dent at about the height of Lohan's head. (Continued ...)

(Left: Michael Lohan following his arrest, Tuesday Oct. 25, 2011 in Tampa, Fla.)