You can catch Michael Weatherly, 44, on NCIS, airing Tuesdays at 8 P.M. on CBS. Here, he reveals his secrets to Us!

1. I can be very edgy and dangerous. I just look harmless.

2. When I was a teenager, my dad used to call me "Hollywood" because I wore sunglasses all the time, even at night. Cue song.

3. I once wanted to be a baseball player.

4. After that I wanted to be a stuntman.

5. The only club I have ever belonged to is the James Bond fan club. Member since 1979.

6. I stole my wife, Bojana, from Canada. Sorry, Canada!

7. Our first date was in Paris. That's how I roll.

8. As an unemployed actor in New York City, I played guitar in the subway.

9. Huey Lewis and the News were a big influence.

10. Books, movies, music, and my 1-year-old daughter, Olivia, dominate my free time.

11. I have a first edition of every Martin Amis book. London Fields is the one I love the most.

12. My wife is a doctor-- but not a shrink.

13. If I could be anyone for a day, I'd be Sting and call my Police band-mates for a quick jam.

14. I do a lot of silly things, but I do not gamble.

15. I went to four colleges but never graduated.

16. I used to be a night owl. Now I'm an early bird.

17. Sometimes I live in Jamaica.

18. Directing NCIS is one of my biggest achievements.

19. I am terrible at memorizing things. Hence, ad-libbing.

20. I played a gynecologist on a short-lived David Kelley show.

21. I cry laughing at Portlandia.

22. I sleep with three pillows.

23. I am blood type O-positive, which I remember by staying "optimistic positive."

24. I like taking baths.

25. I'd love to really do yoga, not the weird thing I do, which is just painful.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Michael Weatherly: 25 Things You Don't Know About Me