Does this mean she gets a minimum of 19 birthday presents? TLC star Michelle Duggar celebrated her 48th birthday on Saturday, Sept. 13, and some of the "19 Kids and Counting" star's older children took to social media to praise their mom.

"Happy birthday to my hero and the most amazing mom in the world! Love you! #duggarfam," the newly-pregnant Jill Duggar tweeted along with a picture of the pair in matching mint shirts.

Jill's husband of three months, Derek Dillard, also posted an Instagram picture of his mother-in-law and wife, writing, "Happy birthday to my favorite mother-in-law!"

Also excited to celebrate her mom's big day was Jill's younger, newly-engaged sister, Jessa Duggar.

"Happy birthday, Mom! I love you sooo much! You're my hero!" Jessa captioned a picture of her mom on Instagram.

Though her biological clock might be close to being up, Michelle revealed on "Today" in May that she and her husband Jim Bob Duggar were working with a fertility doctor to see if more children are possible for the couple.

"We are just going to check and see that I'm physically in good condition," Michelle said at the time. "We would love more children if God saw fit to give us more -- I just want to make sure that I'm ready to catch a baby if that would happen."