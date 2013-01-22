So what exactly failed to impress the First Lady at Monday's inauguration lunch alongside her husband and the Speaker of the House? One of the most viral moments from Inauguration Day in Washington, D.C., Jan. 21 arose after Michelle Obama was caught visibly rolling her eyes at John Boehner as he chatted with President Barack Obama during the dessert course.

PHOTOS: Inside all of the Inauguration festivities

Although Republican Boehner, 63, and Democrat Barack, 51, have frequently clashed politically, the nature of Michelle's apparent luncheon dis (throwing "world-historical shade," as Gawker put it) remained a mystery. But lip reader Larry Wenig told Inside Edition (via Page Six) has apparently decoded the frosty moment.

PHOTOS: Michelle's stunning style

In the now-ubiquitous GIF, tthe First Lady leaned forward in her chair as the President (to her right) leaned over to chat with Boehner (to her left) for a short conversation. According to Wenig, the President asked Boehner if he'd had a chance to smoke before the luncheon, which took place inside the U.S. Capitol immediately after the ceremony. (Obama claims to have quit smoking, while the Speaker of the House apparently remains a chain smoker.)

Boehner, Wenig says, quipped, "Somebody [Michelle] won't let you do it," which then prompted the First Lady's less-than-thrilled eyeroll.

PHOTOS: Stars' political affiliations

During the luncheon, Obama spoke of nothing but warmth between his wife and Boehner: "Michelle and the Speaker of the House came to a meeting of the minds that I may be delaying the proceedings too much . . .And so I'm just going to be extraordinarily brief and say thank you."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Michelle Obama: Why She Rolled Her Eyes at John Boehner During Inauguration Lunch