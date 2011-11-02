Michelle Williams' Pixie Cut Is a 'Memorial' to Heath Ledger

Reporting by UsWeekly

Keeping it short for Heath.

Michelle Williams made hair headlines when she cut her long blond, hair into a pixie cut -- a cropped look she's kept for a while now, even though not everyone's a huge fan, including her daughter Matilda, 6.

PHOTOS: Most shocking celeb deaths of all time

"What Matilda would love is for her mom to grow out the cropped hair, though that's unlikely to happen any time soon," Williams, 31, tells British ELLE, as excerpted by British paper The Telegraph.

"I've really grown into it," explains the "My Week With Marilyn" actress. "I feel like myself with short hair. And it's been a really long time since I had long hair, five years."

PHOTOS: Which star got the best pixie cut?

"Of course, the only people who like it are gay men and my girlfriends," the Oscar-nominated star jokes. "Straight men across the board are not into this hair!"

Except for one, very special straight man, that is: Heath Ledger, Matilda's dad and Williams' ex, who died in early 2008 at age 28 of an accidental drug overdose.

PHOTOS: Michelle and other stars who've morphed into Marilyn Monroe

Explains Williams, who has been opening up of late about the devastating loss about the "Brokeback Mountain" icon: "I cut it for the one straight man who has ever liked short hair and I wear it in memorial of somebody who really loved it."

Keep clicking to see which other famous ladies have rocked super-cropped locks.