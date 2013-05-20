Entertainment Tonight.

In the wake of the massive tornado that struck Oklahoma City and claimed the lives of more than 51 people while injuring 120 others, the finale episode of the popular CBS show, Mike & Molly, has been pulled due to its tornado-themed storyline according to The Huffington Post.

Five Things You Don't Know About Melissa McCarthy

Titled, 'The Windy City' episode, the finale was scheduled to air May 20 and though it does not show any actual damage from a tornado, it does feature the cast of the show revealing important confessions to each other as they wait for a tornado to hit Chicago where the show is fictionally-based.

"Due to the tragic events this afternoon in Oklahoma, we are pre-empting tonight's season finale of Mike & Molly, which has a related storyline," a CBS spokesperson said in a statement. "A repeat broadcast of Mike & Molly will run in the time period. The season finale will be broadcast at an appropriate date."

Oklahoma City sits in the epicenter of tornado alley having been hit with about 112 tornados since the first tornado struck in 1893. With May thru early June designated as 'tornado season' many experts are saying that the mile-wide, 200-mph-wind tornado that struck Oklahoma City and caused massive damage is not entirely surprising. The risk of more tornadoes striking continues for the Ohio Valley and Eastern Great Lakes area until Wednesday.

So far, a date for the when the third season finale of Mike & Molly has yet to be set. However, the sitcom which stars Melissa McCarthy and Billy Gardell, a couple that met in overeaters anonymous and later married, has been picked up for a fourth season.

Do you think CBS was right in pulling its season finale? Tell us what you think!

Related stories on ETonline.com:Barbara Walters' Daughter Arrested

'Hangover III' Star Gets Engaged