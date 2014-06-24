By Us Weekly

Brrrrrrr! A new interview with Mila Kunis published Friday, June 20, has painted Ashton Kutcher's pregnant fiancee in a less-than-favorable light. Star-Ledger interviewer Stephen Whitty called his 25-minute phone conversation with the "Jupiter Ascending" star a "bumpy ride," beginning with the very first question.

"The interview starts going south from the first question, when I make the mistake of asking Mila Kunis how she's feeling," wrote Whitty, adding: "She does not take this well."

PHOTOS: Mila Kunis' pregnancy style -- cute bump pictures

"I don't talk about that for publication," Kunis, 30, "coldly" responded.

"Every question I ask over the next 25 minutes seems to strike her as either dull, insulting or burdened by some sort of agenda," Whitty wrote, even wondering to himself if he was being "Punk'd." (Kutcher created the popular hidden-camera prank show on MTV.)

The scribe later wondered if Kunis was in a "bad mood" because it was the same day her in-depth Marie Claire interview came out, which Gawker excerpted with the word "vagina" in the headline. (Kunis' Marie Claire cover story revealed that Kutcher will be in the delivery room with her when she gives birth naturally. "I wouldn't if I were him," she told the mag of her fiance. "I highly doubt he wants to see [my vagina] being ripped apart and shredded.

Because it will be shredded. It's just a matter of how badly.")

PHOTOS: Celebrities who are "difficult"

During the phone interview, Whitty also touched on Kunis' Ukrainian background and how she moved to America at age 7, without knowing a lick of English. Her response? "I've talked about me moving to America in a hundred interviews," Kunis said to him. "It's the most mundane subject possible, it's like everyone's immigrant story. It was much harder for my 13-year-old brother, it was much harder for my parents."

She added, "I know what your next question is so let's just skip it. You're going to ask me what I think about what's going on now in Ukraine. Just because I lived there until I was seven doesn't mean I identify with Ukraine."

PHOTOS: Ashton and Mila -- from friends to fiances

She explained her reasoning for refusing to answer the question: "It just seems weird to do an interview about Third Person and then it becomes about Ukraine, and that's the headline," she told Whitty. "I do interviews and they seem like they're supposed to be one thing, and the writer has an idea, and then they become something else."

Seeing how curt she was in her responses, Whitty tried to empathize with the star. "Maybe Kunis is ticked off at all reporters in general, after seeing that Gawker post," he reasoned. "Hell, maybe she just picked up the phone after an awful bout of morning sickness (not that I'd risk offending her by asking)."

PHOTOS: Mila's red carpet transformation

"To be fair, it could all be me," Whitty said in conclusion. "Certainly in the past she's given a number of great interviews to other writers where, instead of seeming brusque or bored, she seemed candid and involved. So, signing off, I tell her I'm sorry this one seemed to upset her so much."

Kunis "brightly" responded, "No, no, it was a good interview!"

RELATED ON WONDERWALL:

Baby debuts on social media

Celeb baby daddies

Hollywood's baby boom