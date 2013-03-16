Miley Cyrus gets a heart tattoo amid break-up rumors

WENN

Miley Cyrus has taken her mind off rumors her engagement is in trouble by getting inked by celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D.

Cyrus is sporting new skin art after visiting Kat Von D's studio High Voltage in Hollywood on Thursday. Von D took to her Twitter page to share a photo of Cyrus' latest design, inspired by a Leonardo da Vinci drawing of a human heart. She tweeted, "Just did the RADDEST tattoo on Miley Cyrus - a miniature rendition of a daVinci anatomical heart!"

Cyrus has been dogged by speculation her romance with fiance Liam Hemsworth is over, but she has denied the reports in a post on her own Twitter page, writing, "Lies took over the world... Facts don't really hold value anymore!"

RELATED: Are Miley and Liam done?

Cyrus has more than a dozen tattoos, including a dreamcatcher across her ribs, an anchor on her wrist, and a quote from Theodore Roosevelt on her forearm -- a tattoo Hemsworth also sports.

Keep clicking to see more pics of Miley's ink, then tell us in the comments which one's your favorite!