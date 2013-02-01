What are Us Weekly's preferred partners buzzing about this Friday? Miley Cyrus' new tattoo! Check out more stories in today's roundup.

Miley Cyrus got a new tattoo on her elbow of two crossed arrows from Kat Von D. "Loved tattooing Miley Cyrus yesterday! Simple symbols of friendship make beautiful tattoos," the artist tweeted Jan. 31. (toofab)

From About a Boy to leading man! Get to know Jennifer Lawrence's ex-boyfriend, Warm Bodies star, Nicholas Hoult. (The Daily Beast)

Lena Dunham has a new show in the works! The Girls creator is reportedly developing a new comedy series for HBO about the life of Bergdorf Goodman personal shopper Betty Halbreich. (Fashionista)

Did Sigourney Weaver wear her dress backward at the 2013 SAG Awards? See the evidence in the debate. (Zap2It)

Aren't they sweet? Safe Haven actor Josh Duhamel and author Nicholas Sparks visit PopSugar with cupcakes. (PopSugar)

LOL! See Al Pacino's funniest moments on Late Show with David Letterman. (Vulture)

Grammys flashback 2005! Maroon 5 beats Kanye West. (ET Online)

Hailee Steinfeld, 16, covers Fashion magazine. "Being a part of her world, even if only for a moment, made me feel cooler," the True Grit actress says of having dinner with designer Miuccia Prada. (Just Jared)

In case you missed it! Check out a recap of Thursday's episode of Glee. (The Stir)

