Miley Cyrus gets glam for Harper's Bazaar

By Chris Gardner

Miley Cyrus has been snagging a lot of headlines lately for stripping down -- whether for her latest music video, "We Can't Stop," in magazines or even onstage. But she did quite the opposite for Harper's Bazaar. The highfashion mag casts Miley as a glamorous starlet in its September issue, dressing the former Disney queen in a series of designer duds to pose for famous photographer Terry Richardson against some rather gorgeous settings. Keep clicking to see the spread ...

RELATED: Miley Cyrus is pure rock 'n' roll in the newest issue of Harper's Bazaar