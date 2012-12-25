Miley Cyrus really got into the holiday spirit this year -- with help from her siblings and pets!

The "Can't Be Tamed" singer shared many photos from her Christmas Day celebrations on Twitter Tuesday, Dec. 25.

"Ho Ho Ho!" Miley, 20, captioned a hilarious shot of herself posing next to sister Noah Cyrus in front of a christmas tree. Miley wore leopard-print onesie pajamas and a santa hat and beard, while Noah, 12, wore a gray onesie pajamas with an elf hat.

Miley' older brother, Metro Station rocker Trace Cyrus, 23, also posted a photo of himself posing with his sisters on a coach. "Christmas time with these 2 freaks!" he wrote of the girls.

In another adorable holiday photo Miley shared, the very happy singer (still wearing her santa hat) hugged her dog, Mary Jane, who was dressed up as an elf. The photo was set as the background of Miley's cell phone.

Though he didn't make an appearance in any of her photos, Miley was also celebrating the holidays with fiance Liam Hemsworth.

"My man sure can make a good cup of coffee," she captioned an image of her coffee mug on Christmas. Other than her tasty beverage, the singer has yet to reveal her Christmas present from Hemsworth, 22.

One present Miley received this year, however, did make headlines on Dec. 23. The former Hannah Montana star shared an adults-only photo on Twitter of her riding in a car with a nude, blow-up doll. She captioned the bizarre shot, "Does this count for the carpool lane? Such a nice Xmas gift."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Miley Cyrus Wears Leopard-Print Onesie Pajamas, Santa Beard on Christmas Day: Picture