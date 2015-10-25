Miranda Kerr is having a major Marilyn moment!

The model channeled her inner bombshell beauty while donning Marilyn Monroe's iconic white dress she wore in the 1955 film "The Seven Year Itch."

The former Victoria's Secret angel, who completed her costume with a curly blonde wig, red lipstick and filled-in eyebrows, posed for a mirror selfie on Oct. 25.

"💋💋💋," Miranda captioned the picture.

The 32-year-old accessorized with a pair of large diamond stud earrings and sparkling bangles.

The Australian fashion star has been very active on Instagram lately. On Oct. 23, Miranda showed off her incredible figure while promoting her new photo stitching app, Boomerang.

The third highest paid model in the world has one son with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

She is currently dating billionaire founder Evan Spiegel.