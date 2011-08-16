JACKSON, Miss. (AP) -- A lawsuit against Kathryn Stockett, author of the best-selling novel "The Help," has been rejected by a Mississippi judge.

"The Help" was made into a movie that opened last week. It's based on relationships between white families in Mississippi and the African-American women who worked for them in the 1960s.

The lawsuit was filed by Ablene Cooper, a black woman who works for Stockett's brother. She claims a main character, Aibileen, is based on her. Cooper alleged Stockett used her name and likeness without permission.

Circuit Judge Tommie Green ruled Tuesday that a one-year statute of limitations had run out between the time Stockett gave Cooper a copy of the book and the time the lawsuit was filed in February. The lawsuit sought $75,000 in damages.